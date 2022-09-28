He’s preparing for another grand final appearance, but it’s been reported that Penrith Panthers front-rower Spencer Leniu may be forced to leave the club as salary cap pressures kick in.

Though Leniu still has another year to run on his contract at the foot of the mountains, the 22-year-old could be forced out as the club seeks to retain and extend personnel elsewhere.

According to Wide World of Sports, the St George Illawarra Dragons are currently leading a long list of potential suitors who’ve been monitoring Leniu’s stellar 2022 form, playing a career-high 24 games and scoring six of his seven career tries along the way.

The Dragons are facing a void of experience in their forward pack following the departures of Daniel Alvaro and former State of Origin representatives Tariq Sims and Josh McGuire.

It’s been a busy week for Leniu, who was excellent in the Panthers’ preliminary final win over South Sydney before being taken from the field following a heavy high shot from Rabbitohs outside back Taane Milne.

Leniu confirmed this week that he couldn’t remember large parts of the game following the collision, but he has still been cleared to play in this week’s game following approval from an independent doctor.

He was also named in the Toa Samoa squad for the upcoming World Cup, alongside Panthers team mates Jarome Luai, Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Izack Tago and Taylan May.