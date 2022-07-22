The St George Illawarra Dragons are yet to sign a player from outside the club for the 2023 season, but that might be all about to change.

It was only this week questions were raised about the state of the Dragons' salary cap, with a cleanout expected of the off-contract players remaining.

It comes as the club battle for a spot in the top eight, sitting two points behind the current cut off for the finals before their crucial Friday night clash in Round 19 with the Manly Sea Eagles.

The club have predominantly used Andrew McCullough and Moses Mbye in the dummy half role this season, with young gun Jayden Sullivan, unable to find any gametime in the halves behind Ben Hunt and Talatau Amone, also used at times.

But the club are looking for a refresh, and News Corp are reporting they have had discussions with both Jacob Liddle from the Wests Tigers, and Sam Verrills from the Sydney Roosters about the possibility of joining the club in 2023.

Both players are contracted to their current teams for next season, but will fall further down the pecking order thanks to the arrivals of new players.

The Tigers have signed Apisai Koroisau from the Penrith Panthers, leaving Jacob Liddle and Jake Simpkin fighting over what little minutes will remain, while Verrills, already battling with Connor Watson and Drew Hutchison, although starting for now, will be shuffled down the pecking order by the arrival of Brandon Smith from the Melbourne Storm.

It means both players could be heading for an early exit, with Verrills in particular linked with numerous clubs previously.

McCullough is still contracted to the Dragons in 2023, as is Mbye though, so it remains to be seen whether either player would actively take a risk to jump ship and still potentially be stuck as the back-up option to the NRL squad.