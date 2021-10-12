The exodus of young talent from the St George Illawarra Dragons continues, with young gun Brad Morkos moving to the Canberra Raiders.

The baffling scenes out of the Red V come following the revelation over the weekend that three youngsters with famous last names had left the club.

They were the sons of David Riolo, Rod Wishart and Brett Rodwell.

Morkos is listed as a centre and is was named to the Australian Schoolboys merit team this year. He is noted as one of the best young talents in the game.

So impressed are the Raiders that, according to Wide World of Sports' The Mole, they have already elevated him to their first grade training squad for the course of the summer.

He has signed a long-term deal with Ricky Stuart's side, and reports suggest he could be in line to make his first-grade debut at some point in 2021 pending performances in training.

It's understood he will, at the very least, be given a chance in the trials after impressing in the under-18s City-Country fixture during 2021.

Morkos was a member of the same SG Ball winning side as Tyrrel Sloan and Junior Amone who both made their Dragons' first-grade debut at the back end of 2021, and will likely be in the club's first choice 13 for 2022.

The young gun being squeezed out of the Dragons comes following the signature of Manly centre Moses Suli, and reported signing of South Sydney Rabbitohs' centre Tautau Moga at the Red V as coach Anthony Griffin seemingly prioritises experience over youth.

The Dragons' centre stocks are already loaded without the additions of Suli and Moga, with the Feagai brothers - both Mat and Max - to fight for positions alongside Jack Bird, Zac Lomax and the arriving Moses Mbye in 2022.