St George Illawarra halfback Adam Clune has spoken out on the reported links that have tied him to a move to North Queensland as part of a three-player deal.

The rumoured move would see Clune head north to the Cowboys in a swap deal for veteran forward Josh McGuire, while North Queensland halfback Jake Clifford would be granted an early release to Newcastle.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the report was queried to Clune by his family, the 25-year-old revealed to NRL.com that he was unknowing of the news.

“I actually had some of my family members come to me and say what is this about and I told them it was the first I’d heard of it,” Clune said.

“It is a bit of a new experience for me, obviously being fresh in this arena. There’s nothing really in it, it’s just rumours.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Clune’s stocks have sky-rocketed in the past 12 months following a promising debut campaign in 2020, playing 15 games in the Red V.

Following the injury to captain Ben Hunt in Round 3, Clune has since stepped into a starting halfback role and was a key figure in the Saints’ win over Newcastle last weekend.

ADAM CLUNE

Halfback Dragons ROUND 4 STATS 1

Try Assists 228

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

The recent rise under coach Anthony Griffin looks to have caught the eye of several rivals, namely the Cowboys.

With Clifford’s departure imminent and veteran half Michael Morgan announcing his retirement on Friday, the Cowboys are eager to boost their halfback depths.

North Queensland have already shown a pressing interest in Rabbitohs captain Adam Reynolds, who has turned down a two-year deal tabled by the Bunnies.