The St George Illawarra Dragons could go into Round 12 without Mikaele Ravalawa, however, it's better news on the recovery front, with Jaydn Su'A reportedly pushing for an early return.

Su'A, who has formerly represented the Queensland State of Origin team and made the move from the South Sydney Rabbitohs to the Dragons ahead of the 2022 season, was injured during the Anzac Day game against the Sydney Roosters.

At the time, he was among the Dragons best on ground for the day before being taken off early in the second half with what turned out to be a syndesmosis injury.

He had also formerly missed a Round 4 clash due to suspension, but had otherwise made six starts on the edge for the Dragons in an excellent start to his time at the club.

Su'A wasn't expected to be back until at least Round 15, but potentially as late as Round 18, however, an Illawarra Mercury report suggests Ravalawa could be back on the park in Round 14 when the club play the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville just two days after State of Origin Game 1.

It could come as a timely inclusion for the Dragons, with Tariq Sims likely to be backing up from playing for the Blues 48 hours earlier.

Su'A told the Illawarra Mercury that a fortnight is the plan for his return.

"It's going really well. I'm not sure how much longer it will be [before I'm back] but it's not as long as people think," Su'A told the publication.

"I can't really give a definite answer but it's not too long which is good news. A fortnight is the plan, it's what I set myself as a target and it's a game I want to get back for.

"It's been a lot of getting strength back into the ankle and calf and a lot of cardio in the cardio room which I don't like. I'm finally out there on the field now doing more and more every day."

In other Dragons news, Ravalawa didn't train on Thursday and is thought to be in doubt for the game against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

It's understood that Tautau Moga would be his replacement should he fail to pass fit.

Early mail for Dragons: Mikaele Ravalawa in massive doubt with hamstring injury. Tautau Moga on standby to play his first game for the club. Fullback Cody Ramsey also didn't train today. — Michael Chammas (@MichaelChammas) May 26, 2022

Sloan was pictured at Dragons training, although it's understood he is on "light duties" due to flu. Tyrell Sloan would be the obvious replacement, although Moses Mbye could yet play at fullback, with Jayden Sullivan earning a reprieve on the bench if Ramsey fails to make the game against Cantebury.

The Dragons will trim their team to 19 players 24 hours ahead of kick-off with the Bulldogs, which is scheduled for 2pm (AEST) on Sunday at Belmore Sports Ground.