St George Illawarra have confirmed a trio of signings for the 2022 season, with Manly forward Jack Gosiewski, Cronulla veteran Aaron Woods and Rabbitohs centre Tautau Moga all joining the Dragons on one-year deals.

The three-piece recruitment drive will bring a balance of experience, promise and professionalism for Anthony Griffin's squad next season, which has been bolstered by an extensive range of new faces throughout the course of this year.

Woods joins the Dragons for his 12th campaign in the NRL since making his debut with Wests Tigers in 2011, playing 233 games from stints with the Tigers, Bulldogs and Sharks.

The former Australian representative will add a great deal of depth to the Saints' forward line, which has also welcomed the recruitment of George Burgess, Jaydn Su'A and Francis Molo for 2022.

Gosiewski, who was delisted by the Sea Eagles at the conclusion of this season, will also look to add to Griffin's second-row stocks, with Origin forward Tariq Sims and the aforementioned Su'A tipped to take positon's atop the pecking order.

The 27-year-old played 52 games between tenures with South Sydney and Manly, first making an appearance at NRL level with the Bunnies in 2016.

Moga joins his sixth NRL club this off-season in departing Redfern for Kogarah, having previously represented the Roosters, Cowboys, Broncos and Knights.

The veteran centre has played 74 NRL matches and was limited to just the one appearance this season, coming in Round 25 against the Dragons.

Speaking on the announcement, Dragons football boss Ben Haran stated his excitement to have more names joining the club's 2022 tilt.

"We look forward to the arrival of Aaron and Jack, in addition to other key personnel, ahead of the upcoming season," Haran said.

"They will complement the development of our younger players and add another dimension to our evolving forward pack.

"Tautau hasn't had the easiest rugby league journey but has shown plenty of resilience and fight to be in a position where he will certainly add value to our squad.

"Tautau's experiences over the last decade will hold him in good stead as a seasoned member of our outside back ranks."

The incoming trio join Molo, Su'A, Burgess, Moses Mbye and Moses Suli in linking up at St George Illawarra for next season.