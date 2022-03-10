The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the club will host separate tributes to Norm Provan and Johnny Raper this season.

The duo, who are both Immortals, both passed away during the off-season.

Provan passed away in mid-November, while Raper passed away in February.

The Dragons had the option to double up and remember both players at the same time, however, gave both players - who were involved during the Dragons incredible run of 11 straight premierships in the 1950s and 60s - their own tribute games.

A club statement confirmed the tributes being separated was a decision made after consultation with both families.

Provan's tribute was already scheduled for Round 2 against the Penrith Panthers on Friday, March 18, with it to be the Dragons first game at Kogarah for the season.

Raper's tribute will then wait until Round 11, the club's second game at Kogarah for 2022, on Saturday, May 21 against the New Zealand Warriors.

The Dragons play home games in Wollongong and at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Anzac Day in between, however, it was felt both players should be farewelled at the ground where they became famous - Kogarah.

The St George team who won 11 premierships would have four players named immortals, with Raper and Provan joined by Reg Gasnier and Graeme Langlands.

Provan was captain-coach of the Dragons between 1962 and 1965. The second rower played 265 games for the Red V by the time his career was over, also representing New South Wales 19 times and Australia 14.

Raper, on the other hand, played in eight of the 11 premierships, captaining and coaching the Dragons in his final season with the club during 1969.

Regarded as one of the best players of all time, Raper wound up with 185 games for the Dragons, 24 for New South Wales and 39 Tests for Australia, as well as captaining Australia to the 1968 Rugby League World Cup.