North Queensland have announced that Dean Young will join their coaching panel ahead of the 2021 season, signing a three-year deal as an assistant coach.

Young joins the Cowboys having played an illustrious career at St. George Illawarra, playing over 200 games and being a part of their 2010 premiership team.

As well as winning a flag, Young has represented New South Wales in Origin Footy and Australia at world level.

Following his retirement in 2012, Young immediately transitioned into coaching, taking the reins of the Illawarra Steelers SG Ball side in 2013 and then the Dragons’ NYC outfit a year later.

In 2015, Young was promoted to an assistant role at the Dragons, where he remained until being named as their interim coach for the final six rounds of the 2020 season.

The 36-year old has also been an assistant for Tonga and the Indigenous All-Stars.

Cowboys’ Director of Football Peter Parr told NRL.com that the appointment of Young, as well as incoming coach Todd Payten gives the club a clean slate to work with in 2021.

“In our discussions with him, he’s been impressive in the clarity he’s spoken with, as well as what he believes he can bring to the Cowboys,” he said.

“Just as importantly, Todd is a believer in Dean’s coaching ability and we’re extremely excited to have two of the best young coaches in the game at our club.”