The St George Illawarra Dragons have been caught out with a case of poor spelling on Jack Bird's 150th game milestone jersey after Sunday's loss to the Cronulla Sharks.

Bird, who is a Dragons junior, but left the club to play with the Cronulla Sharks and Brisbane Broncos before returning to the joint-venture, brought up his 150th game on Sunday evening in the loss to his former club.

Interviewed after the game however on ABC Radio, it emerged the utility - who has been used in the centres by Shane Flanagan this season - had "Dargons" written on his jersey, rather than Dragons.

The … DARGONS? 🐲 We caught up with Jack Bird after his 150th game, and after a quick zoom-in, commenter 'The Raven' noticed something off about the print on his special jersey … 📰 Recap: https://t.co/DDOAfcR6Ni#NRL #NRLSharksDragons pic.twitter.com/g26gRLgcWY — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) May 5, 2024

With the Dragons desperately attempting to turn around a number of years of poor form, the spelling mistake coming after back-to-back losses, with the first of those against the Sydney Roosters on ANZAC Day in a 60 points to 18 thumping is the latest issue for the club.

What's more, it has emerged this isn't the first spelling blunder on a milestone jersey for the club this season.

Another utility, Fa'amanu Brown, made his club debut during a clash against the New Zealand Warriors in Round 7 just days after signing on.

In a screenshot posted to Twitter/X by The Red V Podcast however, it has emerged that, on that occasion, the club had got the date wrong on Brown's jersey, with it being incorrectly written as the 19th of June, instead of the 19th of April when the game was actually played.

The Dragons sit in 13th spot on the NRL ladder at the end of Round 9 with four wins from nine games.