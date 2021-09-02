Young star Jayden Sullivan is reportedly on the radar of other clubs, and it could be the Dragons' own selection decisions which bring about his exit.

Sullivan, who has represented New South Wales at junior level, is widely believed to be the future of the struggling club.

Alongside fullback Tyrrel Sloan and young halves partner Talatau Amone, he guided the Dragons to an SG Ball title in 2019 and has since gone on to find success at New South Wales Cup level.

He has shown promise in his rare cracks at first grade too, but with the Dragons season gone, the number seven will line up at hooker once again this weekend.

According to a Fox Sports report, other clubs are said to be aware of the fact Sullivan isn't playing in the halves though, and that he is off-contract at the end of 2022.

It's understood other clubs will make a play for one of the game's brightest prospects, with the 19-year-old being one of the best on ground last week against the Cowboys despite playing out of position.

JAYDEN SULLIVAN

Hooker Dragons ROUND 24 STATS 32

Tackles Made 1

Tries 1

Try Assists

Sullivan will be free to negotiate from November 1. His non-selection in the halves follows an injury to Andrew McCullough, which ruled him out of the final three weeks of the season. Sullivan deputized for Josh McGuire off the bench against the Sydney Roosters at hooker in Round 23, before starting there last weekend.

Despite the fact the Dragons can no longer make the finals on the back of seven straight losses, and that Corey Norman will exit the club at the end of the season, Sullivan has been unable to buy his way into the halves alongside Amone, with coach Anthony Griffin keeping Norman in the role.

It makes little sense for the Red V, who should be having a straight shootout to see who will join club captain Ben Hunt in the halves during 2022, with the other likely to come from the bench, while Sloan will almost certainly be the first choice fullback.