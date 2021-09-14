The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed ten players will exit the club.

Anthony Griffin's side had a horror finish to the season after some bright spots in the first six weeks, the club losing their last eight on the trot to finish well outside the finals.

Now the club have confirmed a third of the roster won't be at the club next year.

While it was already established that Matt Dufty (Canterbury Bulldogs), Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks), Adam Clune (Newcastle Knights), Jordan Pereira (Brisbane Broncos), Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) and Brayden Wiliame (French Rugby) were leaving the club, today's announcement from the club confirms that Corey Norman, Gerard Beale, Billy Brittain and development player Hayden Lomax won't be offered new deals.

Norman had already reportedly been told mid-season that he wouldn't be offered a new deal, while Beale and Brittain have only been used sparingly by Griffin in 2021.

Lomax is expected to have a future in the game, with the utility able to play at hooker, lock and prop. Brother of Zac, Lomax has impressed in junior footy and the lower grades when the chance has presented itself.

It means the Dragons face the prospect of needing more players for 2022, as Griffin and his coaching staff look to rebuild the joint venture.

All of George Burgess, Moses Mbye, Francis Molo and Jaydn Su'A will join the club, along with promotions from the development squad for Talatau Amone and Tyrell Sloan, both of whom impressed at the back-end of 2021.

It leaves at least four spots open in Griffin's squad, with plenty of players still off-contract including a trio of Titans who were let go today in Mitch Rein, Ashley Taylor and Tyrone Peachey.