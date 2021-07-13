The NRL is potentially just hours away from finalising the venues which will host games for the next four weeks, as 12 teams get set to relocate to Queensland tomorrow.

And while the draw is yet to be announced, clubs may not be playing games at the stadium directly relating to their home hub as the listed home team.

Instead, the NRL are said to be eyeing off double-headers and triple-headers where possible in an attempt to increase fan engagement and cut down on costs.

While many Sydney teams have strong support groups in Brisbane and south east Queensland, most notably the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs, the NRL are wanting to use as much of the capacity crowds as possible.

The NRL host magic round to much fanfare and success in Brisbane each year, and could be looking to replicate the concept in the coming weeks, pending travel and TV broadcaster needs.

The Hubs were reportedly confirmed yesterday, with teams to be split between the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast.

Sunshine Coast: Penrith Panthers, Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles, Sydney Roosters

Gold Coast: Parramatta Eels, Canterbury Bulldogs, South Sydney Rabbbitohs, Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors

Brisbane: St George Illawarra Dragons, Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers

The NRL will relocate for a period of at least four weeks, but given the dire COVID situation in Sydney, it may see teams on the road for the remainder of the season, with contingency plans reportedly already being made with relation to the location of the grand final.