The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly set to take on the Parramatta Eels on Sunday evening without both Tyrell Sloan and Talatau Amone.

The pair of local juniors have played at fullback and five-eighth respectively over the first three weeks of the season.

After being involved in a strong win over the New Zealand Warriors during the opening match of the year, the Dragons have been beaten soundly by the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks over the last fortnight.

The Round 3 effort against Cronulla in particular was a major worry for coach Anthony Griffin, with the side poor in attack and even worse in defence as the Nicho Hynes show hit Wollongong.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that Sloan will be dropped from the side altogether, while Amone will come from the bench in a utility role during the clash against Parramatta.

Sloan has been dropped reportedly to allow him to play reserve grade and work on certain aspects of his game, particularly in his work off the ball.

It's understood that the move will see Moses Mbye move to fullback, Jack Bird shift to five-eighth, Tariq Sims move to the second row and Jack de Belin be promoted from the bench to lock.

The Dragons will confirm their team at 5:15pm (AEDT) on Sunday afternoon, with kick-off scheduled for an hour later at 6:15pm (AEDT) in the final game of the round.