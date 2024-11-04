Dolphins youngster Zac Herdegen has decided to move to a rival Queensland club, earning a development contract in the process for the 2025 NRL season.

Touted as one of the best junior playmakers coming through the ranks, Herdegen has been playing his trade for The Dolphins in the Mal Meninga Cup, having previously played for the Norths Devils, Wynumn Manly Seagulls and Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Linked with a move to the Newcastle Knights, it has been confirmed that Herdegen has decided to join the North Queensland Cowboys, where he will be on their development list next season alongside forward Mason Kira.

Learning off Tom Dearden, his arrival will put further pressure on Jake Clifford, Tom Duffy, and Jaxon Purdue as the trio look to claim the No.7 jersey left vacant by the departing Chad Townsend.

Representing Queensland at the ASSRL National Championships in Coffs Harbour, his accolades included captaining the U17s QLD Country team in 2023 before being selected earlier this year into Queensland's U18s Emerging Squad.