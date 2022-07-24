The Dolphins are reportedly set to table the richest deal in NRL history in the hopes of securing Cameron Munster for the 2024 season.

According to News Corp, the NRL’s newest franchise is set to offer the Queensland Maroons five-eighth up to $1.3 million per season.

The new offer comes after the Dolphins have failed in their bid to bring a number of names to the new club including Brandon Smith, Harry Grant and Kalyn Ponga.

Though their relentless pursuit of the playmaker has previously seen the Storm lodge an official complaint with the NRL, the Dolphins insist they are breaking no rules by approaching Munster for 2024.

The giant offer would surpass the massive deals secured by the likes of Daly Cherry-Evans, Ben Hunt, James Tedesco and Tom Trbojevic.

The money for the momentous offer is likely to come as an upside to the Dolphins’ struggles to secure high-profile talent for their inaugural season.

Though they’ve recently secured the likes of Anthony Milford from Newcastle and Kodi Nikorima, it’s looking like the club may actually underspend on its salary cap for 2023.

This would leave them with a half-a-million-dollar buffer in their cap for 2024, enough to help them fund their enormous offer.

Munster’s agent, Braith Anasta, advised the Storm that Munster would be testing his value on the open market and that he wouldn’t take less than $1 million a season.

“Melbourne want an answer but we won’t rush into anything,” Anasta advised News Corp.

“Cam is worth at least $1 million a season and he’s showing that in the way he’s playing.

“The Dolphins are a genuine option. I haven’t had any formal talks yet, but it’s clear they missed out on a few big fish and will have a lot of money in the cap if they want Cameron for 2024.

“There are a lot of factors to weigh up. The decision Cameron needs to make is what’s going to be best for him, his lifestyle and his family.

“Cameron has no issues with the Storm, he loves Melbourne and so does his partner, but he also loves Queensland where he has family.”

The possibility of securing Munster is a further boost to the Dolphins, who recently announced their massive $10 million sponsorship portfolio, putting them ahead of clubs like Melbourne, Penrith and the Roosters in terms of corporate support within the league.