The Dolphins are set to miss another high-profile target, this time in the coaching box, with St Helens coach Kristian Woolf set to brush Wayne Bennett in order to remain in the Super League for at least the 2023 season.

Channel Nine journalist 'The Mole' is reporting that Woolf, who is currently aiming for his third premiership in three years at the helm of St Helens, was all but set to make the move to Redcliffe as Bennett's right-hand man, but has reportedly elected to remain in England for the time being, and create a genuine dynasty with his club, who have won each of the last three championships on offer.

It was expected that Woolf would serve under the 72-year-old Bennett for two seasons before taking over as head coach of the new franchise in 2025, a similar move to the one the Wests Tigers are taking with Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall.

In return, Wayne was set to assistant-coach Tonga at the Rugby League World Cup alongside head coach Woolf, however, it's believed Bennett will remain in Queensland for his club's inaugural start to their pre-season campaign.

It leaves the Dolphins without a recognised assistant coach, with the club still trying to sway Sam Burgess to leave his role coaching Orana Valley to move to Redcliffe and reunite with Wayne, who coached Burgess in 2019.

Marshall was reported to be high on Bennett's list before the Tigers off came around, while someone like Cameron Smith or Billy Slater could join under the proviso that their assistant coach tenure will lead to them head coaching the club after Bennett retires.

The Dolphins weren't the only club to miss out on this Woolf hunt, with at least Canterbury and New Zealand making inquiries about the former Knights interim coach joining as head coach in 2023.