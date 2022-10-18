It has been revealed that Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow could miss a significant chunk of his first pre-season with the Dolphins.

Tabuai-Fidow, who was granted a release from the North Queensland Cowboys directly before the Rugby League World Cup began, joined the Dolphins with the idea that he would play fullback for the club in their inaugural season.

Tabuai-Fidow then lined up on the wing for Samoa in their embarrassing Rugby League World Cup defeat against England over the weekend, but was taken from the park during the first half with an ankle injury.

It has now been revealed by The Daily Telegraph that the injury is likely a high grade syndesmosis which will require surgery and rule him out for a period of up to three months.

That means he wouldn't be able to commence training with the club until the new year at the very earliest, leaving him less than six weeks between the time players return from the New Year break and trials getting underway.

The former Cowboys' fullback and winger, who struggled for game time in Townsville during 2022 could arguably be the Dolphins' most important recruit for 2023.

In other news, the Cronulla Sharks have confirmed that Braden Hamlin-Uele, who was also injured during the game, has returned home to rehab his own injury, but that his recovery time shouldn't leave him unavailable for the pre-season.

Tyrone May was the third injury in the game, with the Samoan cause badly impacted by the result and injuries.

They will play Greece and France in a pair of must-win games to conclude the group stage.