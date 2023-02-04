Wayne Bennett has finally officially unveiled his maiden Dolphins captain, with former Storm star Jesse Bromwich set to take the role in the club's first season.

The prop was one of the first to sign on the dotted line with the NRL's 17th club, and is joined at the club by some familiar faces in brother Kenny as well as Melbourne team mate Felise Kaufusi.

Five games out from playing his 300th NRL game, Bromwich has been in the leadership group at the Storm previously, however the longevity of Cameron Smith through a spanner in his captaincy plans, before Christian Welch was handed the role.

Bennett says he needed a captain that'd lead from the front.

"I like the way he carries himself and his mannerisms. I like someone who leads from the front, and there's no more leading from the front than playing front-row," Bennett told AAP.

"Jesse is a very measured person...and that suits my style too."

The 33 year-old prop was honoured after receiving the role.

"To be the first captain of the Dolphins NRL side...I never thought something like this would happen to me. I am pretty much blown away," he said.

"I am at the stage of my career now where I have had a lot of good experiences and a couple of bad ones as well.

"I am very comfortable with the role now. I really know who I am.

"I was very fortunate to be under the best captain of all time in Cameron Smith at Melbourne.

"It is going to be quite easy to lead this Dolphins team around because the players are all selfless and hard working. They are the types of groups I love working with."

While his on-field talent is undoubted, Bennett needed someone that would set the example at training, and bring those leadership qualities that the young brigade are crying out for.

Having played in five Grand Finals and winning over 70% of his 295 NRL games, Bromwich is exactly what the doctor ordered.

"He has done extremely well with the premierships he has won, all his success and the way he has done it," Bennett said.

"We wanted him here because we wanted what he brings."

While the club will play their first trial game tonight against the Capras, Bromwich isn't expected the don the jersey until their pre-season clash against the Cowboys on February 12th.