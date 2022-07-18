The Dolphins are slowly building their roster for the 2023 NRL season, and while rumours suggest Anthony Milford will be the next player to join, the team mascot has been officially confirmed.

With the Redcliffe-based operation set to join the premiership as the 17th team next year, they threw the mascot choice and name over to the fans.

The result?

Phinny the Dolphin.

According to club media, the name "Phinny" was first floated by a group of the club's junior players, with an "overwhelming" majority eventually voting for the name.

RELATED: Dolphins signing tracker, rolling best 17

The club will play a majority of their games out of Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, but they'll also play four games per year at the Moreton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe - which has hosted the Warriors for the last year and a half - as the competition move to 17 teams in 2023.

Wayne Bennett and his team have struggled to surge in recruitment as the NRL may have hoped, but despite not having a marquee, only have 11 top 30 spots left for their inaugural season, which will kick-off in March next year, with it tipped that they will open the season with Round 1s opening game, likely against local rivals the Brisbane Broncos.