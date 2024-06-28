The Dolphins have confirmed the extent of star fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow's AC joint injury after he underwent scans on Thursday.

Tabuai-Fidow injured his shoulder during Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series which saw him leave the field and later return to play in the second-half against the NSW Blues.

While the Dolphins have confirmed that he has sustained an AC joint injury, it is only a minor grade-one AC joint injury which means he will be available for Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

However, he will be unavailable for this week's match against the Dragons but won't be out for any more matches. Trai Fuller will retain his spot at the back of the field in the No.1 jersey.

"The reality is that if we did not have a bye next week he would be right to go for the Dolphins," said Dophins Head of Performance Jeremy Hickmans in a statement.

"Because of the third Origin camp he is unlikely to play for us against the Rabbitohs on July 11.

"The injury looks pretty good at the moment and should not cause him any trouble in his next game, will most likely be for Queensland."

Dolphins Casualty Ward