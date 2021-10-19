Wayne Bennett is set to return to the NRL clipboard in 2023, and the Dolphins have all but confirmed it.

Bennett, who once set the Brisbane Broncos up in a job he became known for across two decades at the helm, has also coached at the St George Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs across his illustrious career.

The 71-year-old is now expected to be announced by the Dolphins on Thursday, according to The Daily Telegraph.

It had been anticipated Bennett would only be appointed in an advisory and consultancy role for 2022, however, that plan seems to have been scrapped with Bennett set to immediately become the head coach and lead the club's recruitment raid across the competition.

The Dolphins have been linked with plenty of high-profile recruits, while there is also set to be a focus on attracting Queenslanders to the club.

It's understood the deal for Bennett will see him become the coach of the Dolphins until at least the end of 2024, at which point he will be 74 years of age.

Dolphins bid leader and chief executive Terry Reader said the negotiations were nearing an end.

“Negotiations have progressed really well and we are in a very good position,” Reader told the publication.

“We’re hopefully looking forward to unveiling Wayne as our inaugural coach very soon.”

The Dolphins can begin their recruitment run from November 1, talking to any off-contract players at the end of 2022 from that date alongside all other clubs in the competition.