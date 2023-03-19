The Dolphins and Broncos will clash for the first time on Friday night, just seven days after the Roosters and Rabbitohs faced off for their 230th match against one another.

However, if you ask Dolphins CEO Terry Reader, there's no bigger rivalry in rugby league than the one currently writing their first chapter.

Despite never having played each other, there's already a feud brewing between the pair, with Wayne Bennett attempting to snare gun youngsters Deine Mariner and Karl Oloapu whilst under contract.

So in turn, Brisbane agreed to release Oloapu early, provided that he didn't join the NRL's newest franchise. Instead, the teenage prodigy now calls Belmore home.

It didn't stop Bennett from sneaking under Kevin Walters' radar and snaring rep duo Thomas Flegler and Herbie Farnworth for 2024, adding a little more spice to Friday's encounter.

Reader believes Brisbane is rugby league's home, and in turn makes the upcoming rivalry more intense than South Sydney and the Eastern Suburbs' 115-year conflict.

"If you look at the rivalry between the Rabbitohs and the Roosters, I think this is going to be bigger. Brisbane is the home of rugby league. The sport is king in our city," Reader told AAP.

"The difference with Sydney is that they have nine teams but in Brisbane we only have two.

"The rivalry is already at fever pitch inside 15 months and that's because a lot of things have happened between the two clubs to add extra spice to it." The CEO went looking at a rival code to find a similar rivalry in Australia, notably the clashes between Port Adelaide and the Crows in the AFL, also known as 'the Showdown'. "This is 'Battle One' and so it will continue for years to come. In Adelaide they have had more than 50 showdowns," Reader said. "With the Showdown in South Australia you have the closest link to what we have here in Brisbane with the Battle only in a different code, because you've got the Adelaide Crows which were a manufactured expansion side and Port Adelaide which came out of the SANFL to play in the AFL. "We are the first BRL/QRL side to ascend into the top flight. That is lost on a lot of people. "We didn't just get made up 15 months ago. Our foundation and DNA is 76 years old (with the Redcliffe Dolphins) and some of the greats of the game have come through this club." The Dolphins played both the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans in the pre-season challenge, and will complete the Queensland trifecta on Friday night in arguably the biggest game of the young club's career.