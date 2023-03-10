The Dolphins have announced an injury update on four players in the squad who are currently out on the sidelines.

The club has updated the return timelines of Ray Stone, Herman Ese'ese, Edrick Lee and Harrison Graham.

After injuring his knee in the Dolphins inaugural game last week, Ray Stone is expected to be out for another two or three weeks. The lock made 22 tackles against the Roosters at a 91.7% efficiency rate in 38 minutes coming off the interchange bench.

In attack, he made 58 running metres off six hit-ups. He was also able to make 12.1 metres post-contact.

Signing from the Gold Coast Titans, Herman Ese'ese will be out for another 3-4 weeks with a pectoral injury. Despite being named to take on the Roosters, he was ruled out of the clash before kick-off.

Adding a wealth of experience, Ese'ese has appeared in over 100 NRL games. He has also represented Samoa and New Zealand seven times over the course of three years.

Whilst Stone and Ese'ese are expected to return relatively soon, the club has announced Edrick Lee has returned to running once again.

Coming off a pre-season ankle injury, Lee was expected to take one of the starting back positions. Lee signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins along with his cousin Brenko Lee at the end of 2022.

Unfortunately, it is not all good news for the Dolphins. 21-year-old dummy-half Harrison Graham will be out for another three months recovering from a leg injury.