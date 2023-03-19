While Felise Kaufusi was the Dolphins' first signing in club history, it appears Jeremy Marshall-King will be the new side's first retention piece after an impressive start to 2023.

Despite missing the club's 34-18 victory over Newcastle due to suspension, Marshall-King has hit the ground running in Redcliffe, staving off a host of young guns to claim the No. 9 jersey.

The Kiwi international joined via Canterbury, where he played 99 NRL games, and while never setting the world alight at Belmore, the 27-year-old was always a consistent performer in a struggling side.

He's impressed to the point of no longer being referred to as 'Benji Marshall's little brother', instead carving out a career of his own.

Jeremy joined the club on a two-year deal, and can't be approached by rival clubs until November 1st, however, that hasn't stopped Wayne Bennett from seeking an early extension for the hooker.

“One of the guys who's been a star that didn't play last night is Jeremy Marshall-King,” journalist Brent Read said on Triple M.

“They only signed him initially for two years, but they have already informally reached out to extend that contract.

“He's gone that well for them and they want to push that deal out further. I think he's open to that.

“I'd expect something on that front reasonably quickly and Jeremy Marshall-King looks like he'll be staying at the Dolphins for a very long time.”

The rake is currently serving a two-game suspension for his hip drop tackle on Corey Horsburgh, leaving rookie Kurt Donoghoe and utility Kodi Nikorima to split duties in the meantime.

Marshall-King will miss the inaugural 'Battle of Brisbane' next weekend as the NRL's only undefeated sides face off at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night, pitting Wayne Bennett against the Broncos.