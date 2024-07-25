With Round 20 now in the books we are officially past the "bye" rounds.

The race for Finals and well and truly on, and although the Minor Premiership now looks a forgone conclusion, the race to avoid the wooden spoon is red hot.

This past weekend saw a title heavy send a message at the expense of another contender, while a forgotten side reminded us that they're not done yet.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings?:

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week)

The Storm dispatched of fellow title heavies, the Roosters, 24 points to 8. They potentially welcome back Cameron Munster this weekend. Scary!

Jack Howarth and Grant Anderson stared out wide for Melbourne while Shawn Blore continues his rapid rise on the edge.

A trip to Sydney on Friday night awaits the Minor Premiers elect. I can't see the Eels stopping their charge.

2. Penrith Panthers (2)

I swear the script was written the second Nathan Cleary was named. He would be best on ground and ultimately be responsible for the win.

Cleary's monster field goal clinched a two point, Golden Point victory but Daine Laurie and both Leota and JFH also played huge parts in setting up the win.

With all their Origin stars, bar Dylan Edwards, returning this weekend, Penrith are massively favoured to do away with the poor, old Dragons.

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

Despite the loss to the Storm, I am still extremely high on the Roosters. That said, their recent record against the top teams does worry me.

They were outplayed, pretty handsomely, by the Storm, which will worry some. That said, I don't think it's quite time for alarm bells just yet.

I am so excited for the Roosters/Manly clash on Saturday night. That is a legit Finals preview and one the Chooks will be confident of winning.

4. Cronulla Sharks (6)

The Sharks move up based on the fact the others around them all lost this weekend. I still don't have a proper read on this side.

An away game on Saturday against the Cowboys should show us more. The Sharks return from the bye with youngster Liam Ison named at fullback.

5. The Dolphins (5)

The Dolphins hold onto their spot despite a Golden Point loss to the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow continued his amazing, highlight filled season with a try double and a brilliant performance overall.

They host a must win game on Sunday afternoon against the Titans. A win keeps their top four hopes alive. A loss all but ends them.

6. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (4)

The Dogs top four hopes suffered a brutal blow on Sunday evening upon losing to the Cowboys.

Blake Wilson's sin bin and an off night from the tee from Matt Burton proved the difference on the night.

I'm almost certain that the Dogs will return to Finals footy this season but they face a tough trip to Brisbane to play the Broncos this weekend.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

A rampaging second half from Tom Trbojevic and co ensured it was party time on the northern beaches on Sunday afternoon.

38 unanswered points put away any worried Manly fans had of having to endure a Des Hasler lead ambush loss.

Manly look a fair contender but will have to prove it against the Roosters on Saturday night. This is the ultimate litmus test for the Sea Eagles.

8. North Queensland Cowboys (8)

The Cowboys took a big step forward toward a return to Finals footy on Sunday night in defeating the Dogs 20 points to 18.

Tom Dearden had a hand in everything while Heilum Luki crossed for a double.

The Cowboys can really hammer home an advantage in the race for the top eight by defeating the travelling Sharks this Saturday evening.

9. South Sydney Rabbitohs (9)

The Bunnies faint Finals hopes continue to flicker due to a rampant Saturday afternoon attacking display against the Tigers.

Alex Johnston and Cody Walker both crossed for doubles during the 42-28 win, although they did need to score the last three tries to secure the victory.

The Bunnies season is going to be on the line each and every week from now but Sunday's game in Canberra is as must win as you can get this far out from Finals.

10. Brisbane Broncos (10)

It is no coincidence that the Broncos looked a completely different team upon the return of Adam Reynolds.

To say they needed a victory over Newcastle is a massive understatement. The 30-14 win will slightly calm the nerves of fans who thought 2024 had slipped away.

Brisbane's top four chances look shot but a win over the Bulldogs this weekend, at home, would go a long way to re-igniting their top eight chances.

11. Gold Coast Titans (11)

The Titans burst out of the gates on Sunday afternoon to lead Manly eight points to nil.

Unfortunately from there it was a combination of missing tackles and standing under the posts as Manly ran riot, scoring 38 unanswered points.

The Titans need to forget about that game, and quickly, with a short trip north to play the Dolphins ahead of them this Sunday afternoon.

12. St George Illawarra Dragons (11)

The Dragons enjoyed a well timed bye this weekend. Both Ben Hunt and Zac Lomax are absolutely key to their Finals hopes and would have made the most out of a few days off.

They return to action against the Panthers this weekend. That can't be fun to read for fans of the Red V.

13. Canberra Raiders (15)

The Raiders kept their slim Finals chances alive on Friday night via a two point win over the travelling Warriors.

Hudson Young had a night to remember, crossing for an early double and generally tearing up across the park.

A second straight home game, this time against the Bunnies, presents a brilliant chance to keep the momentum going.

14. New Zealand Warriors (13)

The Warriors Finals chances probably ended on Friday night. This despite scoring four tries to three.

RTS returned to his blistering best and must now surely be named at fullback for the rest of the season. Addin Fonua-Blake is a monster and will be sorely missed.

Any chance they have of a spot in the top eight hinges on the result of Friday night's home game against the Tigers.

15. Newcastle Knights (14)

Newcastle's horror 2024 went from bad to worse on Saturday evening in losing to the Broncos and losing star Bradman Best for "a number of weeks".

Rumours of the likes of Jayden Brailey and Daniel Saifiti being shopped around certainly can't help but should provide some long-term gain ... somewhere. I guess.

A bye this weekend allows them to regroup and hope that their superstar fullback can find his 2023 form and drag them to an unlikely Finals finish.

16. Wests Tigers (16)

The Tigers had their moments on Saturday afternoon despite losing 42-28 to the Bunnies.

Youngsters Lachlan Galvin and Tallyn Da Silva lit up Gosford and surely have Tigers fans, finally, excited about the future.

A very difficult trip across the Tasman awaits. It's all about avoiding yet another wooden spoon at this point.

17. Parramatta Eels (17)

The Eels 2024 season is almost a complete write off now after it was revealed that Mitch Moses won't feature again this year.

It's all about avoiding the wooden spoon now. They play the Storm on Friday night. It's going to get worse before it gets better.