Former Dragon Matt Dufty's stint at Belmore is set to come to a close after just a single season following reports that the fullback has inked an agreement to head north to the Super League.

Dufty departed Kogarah at the cessation of the 2021 season after wearing the Red V on 82 occasions across his five-year stay.

Despite inking a single season deal with the Dogs prior to the commencement of this season, both the Hurstville-born product's form and the competition struggler's desire to shake up their squad will see their partnership terminated swiftly.

Although proving able to lace the boots in each of Cantebury's 11 fixtures in 2022, Dufty will exit the kennel at year's end after agreeing to terms on a deal with northern hemisphere outfit Warrington.

Dufty has also only managed to cross the chalk on a single occasion - Round 7 against the Broncos - during his tumultuous time with the now interim led Bulldogs.

According to reports from News Corp, Dufty and his management met with Wolves powerbrokers during Magic Round, with administrative members of the Chesire based club proving able to sway the 26-year-old on life in the Super League.

Dufty will join fellow Warrington imports Thomas Mikaele and controversial ex-Dog Sam Kasiano next season under head coach Daryl Powell.

Warrington's roster also boasts the likes of George Williams, Jason Clark, Billy Magoulias and Dufty's former teammate, Gareth Widdop.

The franchise based out of Halliwell Jones Stadium finished their most recent campaign in third position before being knocked out of the playoffs by Hull.