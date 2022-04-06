New Zealand Warriors second-rower Euan Aitken has stood firm on his commitment to the club despite being granted an early release to return to an Australian-based side at the season's end.

The New South Welshman was successful in his wish to depart the Kiwi side early after originally signing until the end of 2023.

The lure of remaining in Australia proved too strong for the Scotland international.

Despite this, Aitken has insisted that he has nothing but "love" for the club and remains committed to the Warriors for the rest of the season.

"I love the club, the club's been really good to me, really compassionate in this circumstance," Aitken told Newshub.

"It's definitely not a reflection on the club, it's just a real personal issue. Otherwise, the club's been outstanding to me.

"It's definitely hard to have that conversation, I was definitely torn. I wanted to go over there and fulfil my agreement that I made a couple of years ago."

Despite joining up with the Warriors, Aitken has been solely based in Australia with the 26-year-old citing family reasons for his desire to depart.

"Obviously, that agreement was to move to New Zealand (and) we never got there. It was sort of the best decision for me personally," Aitken said.

"But in saying that, I'm fully committed to the club and feel like I show every week with the passion I play with. I want this club to have a great year and play some finals football."

Despite seeking a return to Australia, no club is a standout favourite to secure Aitken's services, with Aitken himself unsure of his next move.

"I'm just going to sort of see what happens," he said.

"My focus is still playing great footy for the club, performing well each week.

"My agent will do all the rest in the background and hopefully present me with some options.

"Hopefully, sooner rather than later, I can make this decision, put it to bed and solely focus on the Warriors."

The 7th placed Warriors are set to face to the 5th placed Cowboys on Friday night, with both clubs starting the season with a 2-2 record.