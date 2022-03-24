New Zealand Warriors utility Euan Aitken will not complete his contract with the Kiwi club after his request for an early exit was granted.

Aitken had initially agreed to terms on a deal that would tie him to the Mount Smart side until the cessation of the 2023 season, however, with the 26-year-old desperate to remain on Australian soil, said his contract will be shredded at the completion of this year.

The second-rower-come-centre's announcement comes in the wake of the Warriors' happy announcement that they would finally be returning to their Auckland base later this year.

While the New South Welshman has cited family ties as to why he remains unwilling to permanently shift across the ditch, the former Country Origin representative was still miffed about what the future held.

“I really haven’t got a clue where I may end up," Aitken posted in a statement, via The Daily Telegraph.

The ex-Dragon went on to thank both the club and head coach Nathan Brown for their understanding and his ability to commence negotiations with Australian rivals.

“The club was really good about it when we approached them,” Aitken added.

“'Brownie' has always shown great care for his players and I am grateful that they understood my situation.

"My focus is playing some good footy in the next month or so and hopefully things sort themselves out quickly.”

The Pambula native has made 137 first-grade appearances since debuting in 2015. Aitken will continue adding to this tally from Friday night when the Warriors face Wests.