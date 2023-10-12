After the Gold Coast Titans confirmed the departure of Joseph Vuna, the forward could very well find himself playing overseas next season.

The second-rower's departure from the Titans was confirmed earlier this week in a social media post. In doing so, he became the seventh club departure this season, following in the footsteps of Aaron Booth, Sam McIntyre, Toby Sexton, Thomas Mikaele, Patrick Herbert and Kruise Leeming.

While there hasn't been much news regarding his future, Rugby League Live has since reported that Joseph Vuna could very well make a move overseas after being offered to several clubs in the United Kingdom.

The younger brother of dual-international star Cooper Vuna, Joesph's departure caps off a 15 NRL game career that lasted four seasons in two different stints. The first would be for the New Zealand Warriors (four games) in 2018 before he left on a Mormon mission only to return three years later.

His second stint would consist of 11 games for the Gold Coast Titans between 2021-2023. Making his club debut in Round 13, 2021, against the Melbourne Storm, he would register 11 first-grade games this season.

Coming off the interchange bench in all 11 games this season, Vuna scored one try, made 88 tackles (91.7 tackle efficiency) and averaged 34 running metres per game in limited minutes.

At the start of the 2023 season, the former Junior Kiwis representative admitted he learnt a lot from (now former) teammates Beau Fermor and David Fifita.

"It's the little things they do; the attention to detail, the recovery they're doing, all those little things they're doing," Vuna said.

"It's their work ethic, not just on the field but off the field."

