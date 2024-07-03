Former South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has reportedly been interviewed for a new head coaching gig as he looks to return to rugby league.

Currently working on Triple M, his coaching return could happen sooner than expected after he was unceremoniously terminated from the Rabbitohs after missing the finals and their struggling form to begin the season.

Considered for the Parramatta Eels vacant coaching role in 2025, another club has shown an interest in his coaching services after he was overlooked in favour of Jason Ryles, Josh Hannay, Trent Barrett and Dean Young.

As they look for a new coach, the Leeds Rhinos interviewed Jason Demetriou for the vacant head coaching position, per League Express.

An assistant with the Cowboys, Dragons and Rabbitohs before earning the top coaching gong, he has strong lines with the United Kingdom. As a player, he played overseas for the Keighley Cougars and Wakefield Trinity for over a decade.

The reports from overseas come after another former NRL coach was linked with the club for the same role.

Brad Arthur, who coached the Parramatta Eels for 12 seasons before his termination earlier this season, emerged as the frontrunner to take over Leeds.

This came after Rohan Smith was sacked from the position due to the team's lacklustre and inconsistent form over the past two seasons.

As the Rhinos look to analyse all their potential options, it could likely come down to a two-candidate race between Arthur and Demetriou as they attempt to stop back into the rugby league limelight.

It is understood the Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley has emerged as another potential option for the Leeds Rhinos.

On paper, Arthur holds a 52 per cent winning percentage as coach and helped guide the Eels to the 2022 NRL Grand Final.

On the other hand, Demetriou has won 63 per cent of matches throughout his coaching career and has learnt from the best coaches in rugby league, such as Wayne Bennett, Paul Green, and Steve Price.

“Yeah, I could probably envisage that," Leeds Recruitment Boss Ian Blease said at a press conference on links to Arthur.

“We need a talented and probably established coach - I think that's for certain," he added.

"We need somebody who's experienced and talented tactically. Man-management is always high on my agenda.