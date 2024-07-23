Former South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has reportedly put his hat into the ring for the vacant coaching position at the Huddersfield Giants.

Given his marching orders from the Rabbitohs in early May after their poor start to the season and missing the NRL finals series in 2023, Demetriou has since been working on the Triple M expert commentary team.

Since leaving the Rabbitohs and being replaced by Ben Hornby, the Rabbitohs have turned around their fortunes and sit just two victories away from the eight-placed North Queensland Cowboys.

Formerly coaching in England with the Keighley Cougars (2011-12), Demetriou is keen on returning to England in a coaching capacity and has thrown his hat into the ring for the Huddersfield Giants vacant head coaching position, per League Express.

The Canadian international is familiar with the United Kingdom previously playing there during his playing career from 2000 to 2012, in which he represented six different clubs.

He appeared in 348 matches, 187 of which were for the Wakefield Trinity.

Since being terminated by the Rabbitohs earlier this season, he has been linked as the new head coach of the Papua New Guinea Kumuls, replacing Justin Holbrook.

He was also linked with the vacant head coaching positions at the Parramatta Eels and Leeds Rhinos before Jason Ryles and Brad Arthur were chosen in the respective roles.

Embed from Getty Images