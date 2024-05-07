Jason Demetriou has reportedly earned his first job since he was sacked from the South Sydney Rabbitohs a week ago.

Demetriou was given his marching orders from the head coaching position on Tuesday last week at the Rabbitohs after their poor start to the season and missing last year's NRL finals series despite having a stacked squad.

“We've tried to support the coach and tried to give him as much backing as we could but I think, over the weekend, everyone realised that change was needed and unfortunately the change had to be Jason," Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said last week.

Per The Daily Telegraph, Demetriou will remain in the NRL environment and has been signed to work on the expert commentary team for Triple M for the remainder of the season.

His arrival on the commentary team will see him provide his expert opinion of rugby league matches and various topics.

“We're excited to have someone of JD's expertise join our NRL coverage,‘' NRL Content Manager Charlie White said.

“When you look around the game, there's no coach within the media landscape with his relevancy or currency within today's game.

“He has lived and breathed NRL head coaching for the past three years, so this is a very unique opportunity to get inside the mind of a modern day coach and what listeners will love is the way he breaks down the game with behind the scenes insights and importantly, is easily understood by the fans.”

Jason Demetriou's first appearance will be at 18:00 on Thursday, alongside former NRL players James Graham, Wade Graham, and presenter Emma Lawrence.