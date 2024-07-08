A former NRL coach has emerged as a shock contender for the head coaching position of the Papua New Guinea Kumuls following Justin Holbrook's confirmed departure.

Despite leading the Kumuls to victory in the 2023 Pacific Bowl against the Cook Islands and Fiji, Holbrook stepped down from the role on Friday to become an assistant coach under Mal Meninga for the Australian Kangaroos.

With the Kumuls head coaching position currently vacant, sacked South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has been linked with the top coaching gig.

As reported by News Corp, Demetriou and the PNG Kumuls have kicked off talks for him to become their new head coach.

If the NRL decides to expand the competition to the Pacific, this could potentially lead him to a coaching job for the new PNG franchise.

The rumours come after he was linked to the vacant Parramatta Eels head coaching position and was interviewed by the Leeds Rhinos to join the Super League team.

An assistant with the North Queensland Cowboys, St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs, before becoming a coach with the latter team, he was sacked from the position earlier this season.

Demetriou has won 63 per cent of matches throughout his coaching career and has learnt from the best coaches in rugby league, such as Wayne Bennett, Paul Green, and Steve Price.