After facing an unclear future in the NRL, it seems a path into 2022 is forming for outcast Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford as he weighs up options at either South Sydney or Gold Coast.

The two clubs have been the most aggressive in showing their interest in the two-time Maroons representative, who has been out-of-favour at Red Hill under coach Kevin Walters this season.

RELATED: Bennett backs Bunnies to chase Milford

Newly-appointed football boss Ben Ikin soon made it clear that the 27-year-old would not be handed a new deal at the club past 2021, soon clouding Milford's tenure to the NRL.

However, several clubs have begun to show interest over the past few weeks, with the Rabbitohs on the hunt to bolster their half stocks following the impending departure of captain Adam Reynolds.

Reynolds will venture to the Broncos at season's end, while there is belief this season could be Benji Marshall's last in the competition.

The potential exit of the former Tiger opens a large void next to gun half Cody Walker, with Milford now seen as a formidable partner to the Blues star.

The Titans are also on the hunt for Milford's services, as Ash Taylor is also facing a critical back-end of the season.

Collectively, the Bunnies and Titans firm as the leading two options for Milford, with Fox Sports' James Hooper stating the Samoan international has a key decision to make in the coming weeks.

“We saw Dane Gagai is moving to the Newcastle Knights and as we know there is always a domino effect when someone makes a decision like that,” Hooper said on Fox League.

“So the Bunnies will definitely make a play to try and bring Anthony Milford to Redfern for next season.

“He would play in the halves with Cody Walker.

“The Gold Coast are also in there as well at the negotiating table, so he has got a decision to make.

“But it looks as though Anthony Milford will get an opportunity in the NRL definitely next season.”

Milford is set to take a major pay-cut to remain in the NRL as his famous $1 million contract comes to and end.

Souths were tipped to be facing a tight amount of salary space for next season, but the departures of Reynolds, Gagai and Jaydn Su'A are sure to have widen Jason Demetriou's purse.