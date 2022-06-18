Dragons forward Jack de Belin has claimed he would feel like a "fraud" if he were to take up an invitation to become a member of Papua New Guinea's playing roster for the upcoming World Cup.

While de Belin is eligible to represent the Kumuls due to his maternal grandmother being born in the pacific nation, the 31-year-old stressed that he had no desire to take a spot in the squad from someone with a deeper connection to both the jersey and the country.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, de Belin has been contacted by Kumuls management - of which is sure to include coaching director and Dragons' List Management Consultant, Shane Flanagan - about the potential of pulling on the yellow, red and black against Fiji next Saturday at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

Still, with the knowledge that any selection would be hollow, as well as disappointing for those holding a genuine desire, the former Blues Origin representative was willing to concede publically that he had turned these advances down.

“I’d love to help out and what not, but I just don’t feel like it’s right. I’m taking away a spot from someone who is actually from PNG and deserves it,” de Belin said.