Dragons forward Jack de Belin has claimed he would feel like a "fraud" if he were to take up an invitation to become a member of Papua New Guinea's playing roster for the upcoming World Cup.
While de Belin is eligible to represent the Kumuls due to his maternal grandmother being born in the pacific nation, the 31-year-old stressed that he had no desire to take a spot in the squad from someone with a deeper connection to both the jersey and the country.
As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, de Belin has been contacted by Kumuls management - of which is sure to include coaching director and Dragons' List Management Consultant, Shane Flanagan - about the potential of pulling on the yellow, red and black against Fiji next Saturday at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.
Still, with the knowledge that any selection would be hollow, as well as disappointing for those holding a genuine desire, the former Blues Origin representative was willing to concede publically that he had turned these advances down.
“I’d love to help out and what not, but I just don’t feel like it’s right. I’m taking away a spot from someone who is actually from PNG and deserves it,” de Belin said.
“That’s why I feel like a bit of a fraud in a sense. I’ve never been there, I’ve never had any connection to the culture or the people. Maybe if I’d been over there a couple of times or got to know a bit more of the culture, I’d have a bit more to do with it. As of right now, it just wouldn’t be right for me.”
Though also claiming he still had a desire to play on the international stage, the Cootamundra-born lock went on record by stating all of his efforts would be spent chasing a Kangaroos jersey instead.
“There’s always a temptation there. Everyone has the urge to play representative football,” de Belin added.
“My No.1 goal is always to play for Australia, and hopefully at some point in my career I can do that. The clock is ticking. I think everyone has a goal of playing representative football."
While Papua New Guinea will be left to face the Bati without de Belin before heading north for the quadrennial tournament, the career Dragon was willing to contend that his present stance had not always been so concrete.
“I’ve thought about it for sure," de Belin stated when asked about whether the Kumuls' lure was ever close to snaring him.
"When Adrian Lam was my 20s coach, obviously it was tossed up then but I was too young and I didn’t feel comfortable. I’m a bit more old (sic) now but I still get a similar feeling in that sense.”
Papua New Guinea's World Cup campaign is set to commence when they face Tonga at Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens before group dates with Cook Islands and Wales.
The nation with an approximate population of nearly 9 million is currently ranked as the 5th best international outfit behind only New Zealand, England, Tonga and Australia.