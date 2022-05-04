Papua New Guinea has set in motion its official efforts to become the 18th team in the NRL competition, with the Pacific nation's bid receiving the support of Prime Minister James Marape.
While holding a population of just over 9.2 million citizens according to United Nations estimates expressed this year, the island nation has long held a relationship with rugby league - with the code acting as the country's national sport.
And while the Dolphins are set to see the NRL expand to 17 teams as of Round 1 of the 2023 season, PNG's bid brokers have claimed they will be able to field their own side as early as 2025.
However, according to reports from The Sydney Morning Herald, it is unlikely that the home of the Kumuls will be afforded entry until 2027 - the period in which a yet-to-be-implemented broadcast deal which includes the Redcliffe franchise will expire.
League administrators with clout have routinely claimed that it is their collective preference to operate with an 18-team competition, so the possibility of winning a license remains viable.
Previously, a second-team from New Zealand has been mooted, as have a revived Perth side and a Central Coast entity.
Still, as a point of difference to these rival methods, it is understood that the PNG bid would be willing to work collaboratively with fellow Pacific nations in Samoa, Tonga and Fiji to create an umbrella team akin to the Moana Pasifika in the Super Rugby competition.
Speaking to Fairfax journalist Michael Chammas, PNG Rugby League chairman Sandis Tsaka stated that, despite the recent cruels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the game was in a good place north of Australia's borders.
“The investment and work we’ve done over the last 12 years with our infrastructure, governance and financial capacity and competitiveness of the sport in the country has put us in a good position,” Tsaka said.
The leading administrator pointed to the success of the Queensland Cup competing PNG Hunters as a tangible example of these efforts bearing fruit.
“Investment in the domestic game in terms of football structures from our juniors to elite pathways program has led to the success we’re having with the Hunters," Tsakas continued.
“Our men’s and women’s international teams are becoming competitive. [The] Investment we’ve done across the game in terms of infrastructure has us in good stead to put in a good bid.
“We know there are other teams within Australia and New Zealand that have put their hand up. It will be a competitive process. For us, it’s about getting our work done, so we can put in a bid that can compete and be selected to be the 18th team in the NRL. We are confident we can do that.”
Presently, the Hunters are currently sitting in 12th place on the Q-Cup table with a singular win from their five outings so far this season.
The side playing out of Oil Search National Football Stadium are said to have within the vicinity of 10,000 paying members on their books and are currently readying themselves to face the high-flying Norths Devils this weekend.
The Kumuls are fixtured to commence their Rugby League World Cup campaign against Tonga on October 18.
The collective comprised of NRL talents such as Justin Olam, Xavier Coates and Souths extraordinaire Alex Johnston will also face fellow Pool D members Wales and the Cook Islands.