Papua New Guinea has set in motion its official efforts to become the 18th team in the NRL competition, with the Pacific nation's bid receiving the support of Prime Minister James Marape.

While holding a population of just over 9.2 million citizens according to United Nations estimates expressed this year, the island nation has long held a relationship with rugby league - with the code acting as the country's national sport.

And while the Dolphins are set to see the NRL expand to 17 teams as of Round 1 of the 2023 season, PNG's bid brokers have claimed they will be able to field their own side as early as 2025.

However, according to reports from The Sydney Morning Herald, it is unlikely that the home of the Kumuls will be afforded entry until 2027 - the period in which a yet-to-be-implemented broadcast deal which includes the Redcliffe franchise will expire.

League administrators with clout have routinely claimed that it is their collective preference to operate with an 18-team competition, so the possibility of winning a license remains viable.

Previously, a second-team from New Zealand has been mooted, as have a revived Perth side and a Central Coast entity.

Still, as a point of difference to these rival methods, it is understood that the PNG bid would be willing to work collaboratively with fellow Pacific nations in Samoa, Tonga and Fiji to create an umbrella team akin to the Moana Pasifika in the Super Rugby competition.

Embed from Getty Images

Speaking to Fairfax journalist Michael Chammas, PNG Rugby League chairman Sandis Tsaka stated that, despite the recent cruels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the game was in a good place north of Australia's borders.

“The investment and work we’ve done over the last 12 years with our infrastructure, governance and financial capacity and competitiveness of the sport in the country has put us in a good position,” Tsaka said.

The leading administrator pointed to the success of the Queensland Cup competing PNG Hunters as a tangible example of these efforts bearing fruit.

“Investment in the domestic game in terms of football structures from our juniors to elite pathways program has led to the success we’re having with the Hunters," Tsakas continued.

“Our men’s and women’s international teams are becoming competitive. [The] Investment we’ve done across the game in terms of infrastructure has us in good stead to put in a good bid.