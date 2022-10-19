David Fifita is all but certain to hit the November 1st deadline without signing an extension with the Gold Coast Titans, allowing rival clubs to bid for the Tongan international's services in 2024.

Despite Justin Holbrook suggesting the back-rower's future would be sorted months ago, the Queenslander is yet to commit to the Titans or elsewhere beyond 2023, with just under a fortnight until the deadline kicks in.

Currently in England with his Tongan teammates for the World Cup, it's looking certain that a deal won't be completed within two weeks, meaning rival clubs will be able to throw whatever funds they can at the young sensation.

After labelling him a '$1.2 million car crash' earlier in the year, Triple M's Brent Read alluded that Canberra could make a play for Fifita, with the club currently chasing his partner, Shaylee Bent, as a marquee signing for their NRLW side.

Wayne Bennett's Dolphins have ruled themselves out of the race for the 22-year-old's signature.

“We haven't gone near David,” Bennett told The Daily Telegraph.

“We have not made any approaches to David, regardless of his contract status.”

The wrecking-ball edge forward is set for a hefty pay cut, currently on a reported $1.2 million per season, making him the highest-paid forward in the NRL.

Fifita had a hard 2022 season, losing his Queensland spot and being relegated to the bench on numerous occasions, despite scoring 17 tries in 2021 for the Titans.

Gold Coast's football manager Scott Sattler believes the club must keep Fifita, regardless of his 2022 season.

“I think Dave is worthy of an extension purely because of how much upside he has in his career,” Sattler told The Daily Telegraph.

“He hasn't been great for the Titans, but Dave is only young and at an age where he is figuring out how to play the game properly.

“I have been critical of Dave, but I am quite envious of the skill set he has got. While I have been critical of his lack of consistency, I am still an admirer of the way he plays and the natural gifts he has.

“He will be one of the most dynamic back-rowers in the game if he can get everything right.

“I know he has been linked with the Dolphins but I hope Dave stays at the Titans and signs a new deal. He's got some good mates at the Titans like Tino (Fa'asuamaleaui) and Tanah Boyd and I think they can build a nucleus of young guys to make the Titans a force in the years to come.

“In a way, even if he takes a pay cut, not being on a $1 million deal can be a good pressure valve. It's not Dave's fault, but with that huge money comes responsibility and Fifita simply wasn't ready for that responsibility at this stage of his career.

“People will stop talking about Dave's contract if he's on less and he could just focus on playing good football and evolving into a senior leader at the Titans.”

Contract talks are expected to ramp up once Fifita returns to Australia, which could be sooner than expected after Tonga struggled to put the Papua New Guinea Kumuls in their World Cup opener.