It's official. David Fifita will not play State of Origin in 2024.

After being overlooked for Games 1 and 2, Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater once again elected to overlook Fifita for the decider at Suncorp Stadium.

The call came despite Queensland being bullied in the forwards during a dramatic Game 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which saw the NSW Blues run away to be leading by a record 34-0 at halftime.

The Maroons have, instead of recalling Fifita, elected to drop St George Illawarra Dragons' edge forward Jaydn Su'A, with Kurt Capewell moving to the starting side and fullback - but Origin utility - Kalyn Ponga moving onto the bench.

Slater explained that Fifita still hasn't hit the level expected of him when talking to the media about his squad on Monday morning.

“Dave was a serious consideration but we feel that the 17 players that have been chosen are the 17 players that have earned the opportunity to be here,” Slater told reporters.

“All Queenslanders are considered and Dave is a name that has been in the conversation for all games. He started the season a bit behind the eight-ball and he's still working back to the standard that he created for himself last year. I'm sure he'd be the first to admit that.

“Ultimately this is the 17 we feel is the right 17 for the game next week.”

While Fifita started the season injured, his form appeared to have improved strongly in recent weeks for Gold Coast Titans who continue to show signs that they aren't far away from turning a corner.

Fifita, who was a big part of last year's Origin series, now won't play any role for Queensland this year.

Slater explained he felt Queensland needed Kalyn Ponga in the side.

“It was great to see him back on the field yesterday and he really hasn't missed a beat. He's done a lot of work in training to get to that point,” Slater said.

“We feel that's the best thing for the footy team to have him back in the side.”

Elsewhere, the under-fire Queensland coach was forced to make a double change in the backline, with Dane Gagai and Selwyn Cobbo returning for the injured Murray Taulagi and Xavier Coates.

Game 3 will be played on Wednesday, July 17.