Sea Eagles' halfback Daly Cherry-Evans has quelled fears that NRL players will strike over the prolonged CBA negotiations as a resolution draws closer.

Strikes have been threatened for weeks now, with the progress of the women's CBA the only reason action wasn't taken in the trials, though players have refused to feature in the NRL's 2023 ad campaign.

The NRL also cancelled their season launch.

Cherry-Evans, who is the current Rugby League Players' Association president, has hosed down fears players could sit out Thursday's season opener between Parramatta and Melbourne, instead offering an optimistic approach.

"I don't think I have heard a player say we want to strike. That certainly is a bit of a buzz word the media like to use," Cherry-Evans told AAP.

"There's been some really great progress from the NRL and RLPA, getting in a room together for the last three weeks. "Based on those conversations the last three weeks have been extremely productive, I have a really good feeling we have some good news coming in regards to the CBA." As the expression goes, many hands make light work, which certainly suits after Peter V'landys this week took a more central role in talks, while negotiator Brett Clegg has played a big role in the progress. Despite the consistently unfolding dramas between the NRL and RLPA, 'DCE' took time to praise the former as talks begin to reach a conclusion. "The NRL for the past couple of weeks has been fantastic, just making themselves available so we can try and get this deal done," Cherry-Evans said. "I don't have too many doubts about how well it's going, or anything activation wise."

While the two parties have all but agreed on the financial terms, the two sides are now speaking on terms regarding fines and punishment for players, as well as the autonomy over their own wellbeing and injury hardship.

The $113 million fund is a big sticking point, with players requesting more than the current 12-months-post-retirement allowance for any outstanding surgeries.

"Any good negotiation is based on compromise," Cherry-Evans said.

"The thing that can often get lost is if you are trying to interpret something through an email, it can be quite difficult. It doesn't come through in the right tone.

"It's just easier when conversations are had face to face. That's why the last three weeks have been so productive.

"With that in mind we have seen some really massive strides." The NRL season kicks-off in just six days, leaving limited time for the two parties to come to terms, however progress is certainly on an upward trajectory.