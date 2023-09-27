While other halves steal the spotlight and the headlines, Daly Cherry-Evans can finish off his 2023 knowing he was on the best halfbacks this season, and he isn't done yet.

Once famous for backflipping on the Titans and signing a decade-long deal with Manly, DCE's poise ensures he stays as sharp and cool as ever as he prepares for his 14th season in 2024.

He cracked his 300th NRL game this year, and despite losing his Kangaroo jersey to Nathan Cleary, he again bested him in the Origin arena, and he's declared as long as his mind and body can handle the NRL, he'll be there.

“I am probably just going season-to-season,” Cherry-Evans said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“I'm all for a plan and looking ahead but over the years I have seen too many times that players are a bit too optimistic about their sporting careers.

“I've got the mentality at the moment to just keep working as hard as I can and enjoying every game.

“If I can keep working hard on my body, looking after myself and enjoying game day and competing, there is no reason to put any time limit on it.”

Currently under-contract until the end of 2025, there's no guarantee in Cherry-Evans' mind that he'll be finished then, despite turning 36 that year.

It's no different with rep football, as long as he can handle its rigours physically and mentally, he'll be there - including this October, if Mal picks him.

“I'd like to think that Mal always picks the best players,” Cherry-Evans continued.

“I am happy to play six, halfback or off the bench.

“Mal and the Australian side showed their hand a bit last year with the Cleary and Cameron Munster combination.

“It's a pretty awesome combo so I'm just there if they need me because I'm always willing to play for Australia.

“They are ahead of me and rightfully so. If there's a spot that pops up, I'm ready to rock and roll.

“Playing for our country is an absolute honour and I'd love to do it again.”

Meninga will name his side in just over a week as he looks to trim down his train-on squad, and add-in a host of grand final players.