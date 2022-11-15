Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis says the club has employed a new recruitment strategy as they look to bounce back from a wooden spoon season.

He told SEN Radio the new coaching team of Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall have employed a more “forensic and strategic” mindset as they look to add value to the Tigers' ranks.

It comes as the club prepares to welcome new recruits Isaiah Papali'i, Apisai Koroisau and Charlie Staines as the new faces in their ranks for 2023. The club is also said to be on the cusp of securing former Origin prop David Klemmer in a direct swap with the Knights for Jackson Hastings.

“We have a list management committee at the moment, Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall sit on that committee of course. They've devised what I would consider to be a very forensic and strategic recruitment and retention program.

Though he didn't elaborate too much, Hagipantelis confirmed that the new recruitment strategy is ongoing, with more moves likely to be confirmed before the new season.

“(Sheens and Marshall) are in the market at the moment and vigorously and aggressively implementing that program.

“We came last this year, we took home the wooden spoon for the first time in our history, and that was unacceptable.

“We cannot allow that to happen again. Difficult decisions have been made and will continue to be made. I cannot make any apologies for that.

“Tim and Benji have our full support, so these gentlemen have devised this program and identified the type of players we need to move this club forward.

“They're actively recruiting these players… I have complete confidence and faith in these men, (we are) very confident and very comfortable with where we sit and where we are heading.

“One thing Tim said to me the other night – you will not recognise the Wests Tigers in 2023.”