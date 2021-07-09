Cronulla centre Will Chambers will miss the Sharks' next two matches as he enters 14-days of isolation following a visit to Victoria.

As reported by NRL.com, Chambers flew to Melbourne for the return of his third child and be with his family.

In doing so, Chambers left the Sharks' club bubble, and will be required to isolate under the NRL's Project Apollo protocols.

The forced isolation means Chambers will miss matches against the Warriors and Raiders in the coming weeks, with the 33-year-old originally set to feature in Round 17.

His omission could open a switch to the centres for Connor Tracey, with Braydon Trindall tipped to come into the halves.

Chambers' return will fall in Round 19 when Cronulla travel to Bankwest Stadium to face the Bulldogs.