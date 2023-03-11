The Cronulla Sharks are set to swoop on Sydney Roosters forward Tuku Hau Tapuha for the remainder of the season as the 21-year-old seeks more game time.

Debuting in 2021 for the Chooks, Tapuha has played just three NRL games for the Bondi-based side, all in the same season, however with an influx of forwards at the Roosters, the middle forward is seeking more minutes.

A Maori All Stars representative in 2022, Tapuha has failed to crack the Roosters' line-up despite a heavy injury toll, missing names like Angus Crichton, Sitili Tupouniua, Jared Waerea-Hagreaves, Connor Watson, Victor Radley and Matt Lodge for the clash against the Warriors.

With two top 30 spots still wide open at Cronulla, The Herald Sun is reporting that the Sharks are set to sign the forward effective immediately, meaning he could be running out at PointsBet Stadium in a matter of weeks.

The 21-year-old will have his work cut out for him breaking into the Sharks' top 17, however, the prop appears just an injury or two away from sneaking onto the pine.

Tapuha was originally named in the reserves for the Sydney Roosters' clash with the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday, however, was cut after Trent Robinson trimmed the side to 19-men.