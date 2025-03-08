The Cronulla Sharks have been dealt a significant blow to their 2025 NRL campaign with rookie fullback Liam Ison suffering a suspected ACL injury over the weekend.

Competing for the Newtown Jets in the NSW Cup competition, Ison was helped off the field with a non-contact knee injury. Many suggested that it could possibly be an ACL injury, which would rule him out for the remainder of the season.

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Ison who recently re-signed with the Sharks and was contending with William Kennedy for the fullback spot in the first-grade team.

Rated as one of the best young fullbacks in rugby league, Ison arrived at the Sharks from the Penrith Panthers and had a breakout season in 2024, during which he progressed through the ranks from the Jersey Flegg Cup to the NSW Cup and later made his NRL first-grade debut.

"Cronulla have always been a tough side," Ison told Zero Tackle last year on the main factor in joining the club from the Penrith Panthers.

"Being through all the dramas and stuff that's happened, they've always been here. They've been gritty and it's just a great pathway for kids coming through.

"That's why I kind of decided to make the move. I like what the club is here building, it's pretty special. It was obviously a very tough decision to move away from Penrith but I'm very grateful for that.

"Whenever someone moves clubs you obviously miss your teammates having grown up with them, playing alongside them."