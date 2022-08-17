Cronulla Sharks hooker Jayden Berrell has re-signed with the club for the 2023 season as the rake edges closer to his NRL debut.

The 27-year-old put his name in lights late last year following a starring performance for Wynnum Manly as they pushed through to the Intrust Super Cup Grand Final catching Cronulla's eye in the process.

Berrell is yet to crack first-grade with the Sharks, however the hooker has amassed five tries and 14 try assists in 14 games for Newtown this year, cementing himself as one of the premier reserve grade rakes as the Jets soared to the top of the competition ladder.

A product of Brisbane's Holden Cup team, Berrell is thrilled to re-sign with the Sharks for next season, putting himself in the box seat to earn that maiden first-grade jumper.

“I’m still working towards getting that NRL debut and will take that opportunity when it comes, but in saying that I’m enjoying playing for the Jets,” Berrell told the Cronulla Sharks media team.

“We’re sitting first, the team is playing well and the club reminds me a lot of Wynnum, where I came from in Brisbane.”

Berrell will again start in the number nine for the Jets this weekend as they take on the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, a must-win if Newtown are to claim the minor premiership in a fortnight's time.