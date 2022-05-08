Angus Crichton's future at the Sydney Roosters is reportedly growing more uncertain.

Reports last year suggested that the 26-year-old had signed a new two-year contract, but according to the Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield, no contract was registered with the league.

Following an underwhelming start to the season, a new contract for Crichton to remain at the Roosters remains in the air.

Crichton's manager, David Rawlings, remained tight-lipped when approached by the publication for comment, but revealed a contract between the two parties was in the works.

“We don’t do business and play it out in the media,” Rawlings said.

“There’s still a couple of bits and pieces to be finalised around the contract before we get to the final position. We’ll see how it plays along.”

The uncertainty surrounding Crichton comes amid reports that the Roosters are freeing up salary cap space for signing Brandon Smith from the Melbourne Storm, forcing Crichton into a pay cut.

Joining the Roosters from South Sydney in 2018, Crichton became one of the game's highest-paid forwards, but has struggled to justify that paycheque so far this season, with pundits criticising his commitment to defence.

While Crichton looks more likely to remain on the Roosters roster going forward, the 26-year-old has also been linked to a possible move to rugby union ahead of next year's World Cup held in France.