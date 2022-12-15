Questions of consistency regarding suspensions at various levels won't be disappearing any time soon after revelations Angus Crichton can serve a suspension from the World Cup during the Sydney Roosters' pre-season trials, per the Daily Telegraph.

Crichton received a one-game ban for an elbow on Chanel Harris-Tavita in the World Cup final. Though Harris-Tavita left the contact heavily concussed, Crichton was only sin-binned at the time.

But thanks to a loophole emerging from the differences in international and domestic judiciary rulings, Crichton will be allowed to serve his ban during the Roosters' pre-season clash against the Melbourne Storm and be available for Trent Robinson come Round 1.

The suspension length was originally two matches, but Crichton was successful in his appeal for a reduction, backed at a judiciary hearing by Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga.

Had the challenge occurred during the NRL season as opposed to an international tournament, the ban would have to have been served in the season proper.

The decision will do little to abate the confusion and inconsistency relating to suspensions after a number of strange decisions in recent months by both players and the administration.

Parramatta Eels star Ryan Matterson will serve a three-match ban at the start of the season for a crusher tackle in the 2022 NRL Grand Final after he elected not to pay the requisite $4000 fine.

Meanwhile Penrith Panthers star Taylan May, who was handed a two-match ban following a guilty verdict related to an off-field matter, had his ban delayed until the start of the 2023 season and was allowed to play in the NRL finals.

That decision was heavily condemned at the time, though the outrage did nothing the change the position of the ARLC.

The Roosters will meet the Dolphins in the new franchise's historic NRL debut at Suncorp Stadium in Round 1. The teams will contest the Arthur Beetson Cup in honour of the late Immortal.