Curtis Scott has revealed his family has received abusive messages and even death threats from fans.

Scott was arrested on Australia Day weekend and hit with a raft of charges including accusations he assaulted police officers and resisted arrest.

Scott faced court last week where most of those charges were thrown out after the magistrate viewed police bodycam footage of the night in question.

The vision shows an unconscious Scott being handcuffed, mocked, then pepper sprayed and Tasered by police officers.

Scott later revealed that following his arrest both himself and family members have been the targets of online abuse from gutless keyboard warriors.

Craig Bellamy took aim at the trolls’ awful behaviour.

“I think it’s a disgrace. Some of the stuff that Anthony Seibold went through as well,” Bellamy said.

“We don’t want that. Whatever anyone does, at the end of the day, to be copping that sort of stuff… it’s bad enough players or coaches or people in the game copping that… sometimes you know that’s going to happen.

“It’s when your family gets thrown into it that’s when it’s really wrong.

“We shouldn’t have to put up with that with players, but family shouldn’t have to put up with that. Any sort of family.

“That’s crap, that’s bulls**t.

“I don’t know how you stop that, I’ve got no idea how social media works. But when you hear stuff like that I’m not really keen to find out.

“If some people think that’s OK I think some people have a warped sense of what’s right and what’s wrong.

“I don’t understand it, and don’t really want to understand it. It’s hugely unfair when families get put under pressure.”