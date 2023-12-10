Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to coach the NSW Blues before the reigns were handed to Michael Maguire.

Speaking to News Corp, the legendary coach disclosed that he spoke with officials from NSW about the vacant coaching job but ended up turning down the chance to take over from Brad Fittler.

Before the appointment of Maguire, reports emerged at one point that Bellamy was the favourite to take the NSW Blues coaching job. However, it has now been confirmed that the three-time premiership winner is shifting all his focus to the Melbourne Storm.

Despite not taking over as coach, Bellamy has backed Michael Maguire to revive the state's fortunes against Queensland and Billy Slater - a former player he coached.

Bellamy and Maguire worked together at the Storm for several years and new Blues assistant coaches Matt King and Brett White also share a connection to Bellamy having played for the club.

“I spoke to them a couple of times,” Bellamy said via News Corp.

“I just wanted to concentrate on what I am doing this year and that was about it really. It is a very privileged position. I am sure Madge will do a good job.

“It is interesting that all of his coaches except for John Cartwright have been here. So there is a bit of purple in the NSW side this year.

“I like having Carty there – he is an experienced guy. I know Kingy and know Whitey really well – they are good guys and good coaches.

“He has some terrific people in there. We will see how he goes against Billy (Slater) and the boys.”

Bellamy also spoke about spending time with Premier League managers Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham) and Mikel Arteta (Arsenal).

It is understood that Bellamy and Storm Head of Football Frank Ponissi spent five days in London which saw them have lunch with the Australian soccer manager and later have a meeting with Arteta.

Bellamy and Postecoglou are relatively close to each other with the two previously meeting several times in Melbourne when the latter was in charge of Melbourne Victory and the Socceroos.

“We went into his office for an hour talking to him,” Bellamy said on his meeting with Arteta.

“Then they had a function for their staff that afternoon and they invited us to that. He was good, a real good fella.”

Bellamy and Ponissi would also spend time with Andy Farrell, who is the head coach of Ireland's rugby union team and is a former England captain.