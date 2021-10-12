North Queensland have confirmed the re-signing of pacey flyer Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow until the end of the 2023 season.

Playing across the centres, wing and fullback in 2021, the 'Hammer' had a stunning season for the Cowboys which saw him earn a State of Origin debut with Queensland.

Now having 27 games to his career since making his debut last year, Tabuai-Fidow has emerged as a key member of Todd Payten's squad for the future, scoring 14 tries in his raw career in Townsville.

HAMISO TABUAI-FIDOW

Fullback Cowboys 2021 SEASON AVG 0.6

Tries 2.7

Tackle Breaks 121.2

All Run Metres

Speaking on the announcement, Cowboys head of football Micheal Luck expressed his delight in having Tabuai-Fidow re-sign with North Queensland for an extra season.

“Hamiso is a born and bred North Queenslander and we envisage him being at our club for a long time," Luck said.

“We have been in constant dialogue with Hamiso’s management around his development and long term playing ambitions and we are thrilled to be able to agree to terms until the end of the 2023 season.

“Hamiso now has the opportunity to work on his game under Todd and his coaching staff in his preferred position over the next two seasons and grow into what we believe he can be – one of the premier strike backs in the competition.

“Hamiso has the ability to do things on a rugby league field very few other players in our game can. He is also an outstanding young man who we hope is wearing a Cowboys jersey for many years to come.”

Tabuai-Fidow joins the likes of Javid Bowen (2022), Ben Condon (2023), Scott Drinkwater (2023), Jake Granville (2023), Ben Hampton (2022), Connelly Lemuelu (2022), Griffin Neame (2023), Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (2023), Murray Taulagi (2023) in having signed new deals with the Cowboys this season.

North Queensland will be looking to improve on their 15th-placed finish in 2021, with Payten's side recording seven wins from their 24 games.